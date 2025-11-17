Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON Conduct All Hands Call in Pearl Harbor [Image 6 of 6]

    CNO and MCPON Conduct All Hands Call in Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman conduct an all hands call with Sailors at the Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. This visit marks the final stop on Caudle's regional trip, which also includes Guam, Hawaii, and South Korea. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio.)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 22:34
    Photo ID: 9402126
    VIRIN: 251120-N-ES994-1032
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    senior leader
    CNO
    admiral

