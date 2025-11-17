CNO and MCPON Conduct All Hands Call in Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman conduct an all hands call with Sailors at the Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 20, 2025. This visit marks the final stop on Caudle's regional trip, which also includes Guam, Hawaii, and South Korea. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio.)