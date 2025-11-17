Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards [Image 6 of 6]

    MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, back left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, back right, the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Washington D.C., pose for a group photo with the winners of the November art awards and their families during the art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. Students from across MCAS Iwakuni compete monthly by submitting all forms of artwork for a chance to be featured on the art awards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    Showcase
    Family
    Education
    Community
    Awards
    Art

