MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, back left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, back right, the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Washington D.C., pose for a group photo with the winners of the November art awards and their families during the art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. Students from across MCAS Iwakuni compete monthly by submitting all forms of artwork for a chance to be featured on the art awards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)