MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Washington D.C. prepares certificates of achievement during the November art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The Air Station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)