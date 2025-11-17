U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Washington D.C. prepares certificates of achievement during the November art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The Air Station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9402081
|VIRIN:
|251114-M-TB340-1013
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Tyler Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.