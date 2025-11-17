Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards [Image 5 of 6]

    MCAS Iwakuni November Art Awards

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Washington D.C. prepares certificates of achievement during the November art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 14, 2025. The Air Station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Bassett)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9402081
    VIRIN: 251114-M-TB340-1013
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
