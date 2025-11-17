IPRO presents a sexual assault prevention event at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing clap during a sexual assault awareness event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 18, 2025. The event was a scripted realistic scenario that provided participants an interactive environment to learn and engage in creating safe and effective social situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9401579
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-PA306-1095
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
