IPRO presents a sexual assault prevention event at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing participates in a simulated sexual assault prevention exercise during a sexual assault awareness event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 18, 2025. The event was a scripted realistic scenario that provided participants an interactive environment to learn and engage in creating safe and effective social situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)