    IPRO presents a sexual assault prevention event at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    IPRO presents a sexual assault prevention event at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing participates in a simulated sexual assault prevention exercise during a sexual assault awareness event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 18, 2025. The event was a scripted realistic scenario that provided participants an interactive environment to learn and engage in creating safe and effective social situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

