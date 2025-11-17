U.S. Army Soldiers from Psychological Operations Regiment compete in a Turkey Bowl tournament on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Regimental Week emphasizes modernization and enhances how Soldiers operate and think, honoring the regiment’s history while looking toward the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9401228
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-GS929-1501
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Psychological Operations Regimental Week [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jade Archuleta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.