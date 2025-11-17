Psychological Operations Regimental Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from Psychological Operations Regiment compete in a Turkey Bowl tournament on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Regimental Week emphasizes modernization and enhances how Soldiers operate and think, honoring the regiment’s history while looking toward the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)