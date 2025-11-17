Psychological Operations Regimental Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Psychological Operations Regiment participate in a Turkey Bowl tournament on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 20, 2025. Regimental Week highlights ongoing modernization efforts and reinforces how Soldiers train and think, celebrating the regiment’s history while looking toward the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta)