Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Austin Van Hoesen, 576th Flight Test Squadron flight commander, kicks a soccer ball during Vandenberg Space Force Base Hawks’ varsity soccer team practice at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025. The team practiced before competing in the Defender’s Cup hosted by JBSA-Lackland from Nov. 7-11. Out of 34 Department of War teams, Vandenberg made it to the quarter-finals and later finished in the top eight. The Defender’s Cup is the largest military soccer tournament in the country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9401117
    VIRIN: 251030-X-DW038-1008
    Resolution: 3735x2988
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup
    Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soccer
    practice
    Vandenberg
    space force
    air force
    support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download