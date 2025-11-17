U.S. Air Force Maj. Austin Van Hoesen, 576th Flight Test Squadron flight commander, kicks a soccer ball during Vandenberg Space Force Base Hawks’ varsity soccer team practice at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025. The team practiced before competing in the Defender’s Cup hosted by JBSA-Lackland from Nov. 7-11. Out of 34 Department of War teams, Vandenberg made it to the quarter-finals and later finished in the top eight. The Defender’s Cup is the largest military soccer tournament in the country. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9401117
|VIRIN:
|251030-X-DW038-1008
|Resolution:
|3735x2988
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Hawks’ varsity soccer team scrimmage before the Defender’s Cup [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.