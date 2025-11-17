Turkey Day at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support partnered with Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna to host "Turkey Day" for its Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg workforce. The traditional Thanksgiving meals were prepared in New Cumberland and delivered. Sponsored by the Civilian Welfare Fund, the event also featured a "Pass it Forward" initiative, allowing staff to donate meals to fellow employees.