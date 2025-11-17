Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Day at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support [Image 9 of 10]

    Turkey Day at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support partnered with Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna to host "Turkey Day" for its Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg workforce. The traditional Thanksgiving meals were prepared in New Cumberland and delivered. Sponsored by the Civilian Welfare Fund, the event also featured a "Pass it Forward" initiative, allowing staff to donate meals to fellow employees.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:18
    Photo ID: 9400846
    VIRIN: 251114-D-N1901-4135
    Resolution: 3400x2267
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

