Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) prepare ammunition for tank gunnery prior to live-fire exercises at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the RSLF integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)