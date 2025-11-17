Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) prepare ammunition for tank gunnery prior to live-fire exercises at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the RSLF integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:31
    Photo ID: 9400260
    VIRIN: 251113-A-QA940-1035
    Resolution: 2048x1478
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd SFAB Advisors Support Royal Saudi Land Forces During NTC Rotation 26-02
    3rd SFAB Advisors Support Royal Saudi Land Forces During NTC Rotation 26-02
    3rd SFAB Advisors Support Royal Saudi Land Forces During NTC Rotation 26-02
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire
    Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Saudi Land Forces
    3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Army Central
    NTC2602

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download