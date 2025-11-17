Royal Saudi Land Forces Roll Out Abrams and Bradleys for Gunnery Ahead of NTC Live-Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), equipped with M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, conduct gunnery prior to live-fire exercises at the National Training Center during Rotation 26-02 at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025. Partnering with U.S. Army Central and 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, the RSLF integrate with 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness in a tough, realistic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)