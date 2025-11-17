Winter season kicks off at the Global Gateway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing removes a power cord from a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The C-130J is the newest generation of the C-130 model and is designed for tactical and strategic airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)