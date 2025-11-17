Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter season kicks off at the Global Gateway [Image 3 of 5]

    Winter season kicks off at the Global Gateway

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86 Airlift Wing sits on a flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025. The C-130J is the newest generation of the C-130 model and is designed for tactical and strategic airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 9399921
    VIRIN: 251119-F-BD538-1016
    Resolution: 5637x3171
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter season kicks off at the Global Gateway [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Snow
    Ramstein Air Base
    C-130J Super Hercules

