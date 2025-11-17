USARCENT Deputy Commander Visits Royal Saudi Land Forces During Historic First NTC Rotation

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Central (USARCENT), met with members from the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) as they conducted their first-ever U.S. Army training center rotation at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2025. Marking an historic first, the rotation reinforced and enduring RSLF and USARCENT enduring partnership dating back to their side-by-side cooperation during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)
