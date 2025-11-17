Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Deputy Commander Visits Royal Saudi Land Forces During Historic First NTC Rotation [Image 1 of 2]

    USARCENT Deputy Commander Visits Royal Saudi Land Forces During Historic First NTC Rotation

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Central (USARCENT), met with members from the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) as they conducted their first-ever U.S. Army training center rotation at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 8, 2025. Marking an historic first, the rotation reinforced and enduring RSLF and USARCENT enduring partnership dating back to their side-by-side cooperation during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones)

    Royal Saudi Land Forces
    3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Army Central
    NTC2602

