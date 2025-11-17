USACE Buffalo District ERA Fall Food Drive Donation 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members take a tour of FeedMoreWNY's regional food bank in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025. The district's Employee Recreation Association organized a fall food drive to donate to the food bank and help neighbors across Western New York. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)