USACE Buffalo District ERA Fall Food Drive Donation 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Diane Gilbert, a management support specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, helps deliver a donation of food to FeedMoreWNY, a regional food bank in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025. The district's Employee Recreation Association organized a fall food drive to help neighbors across Western New York. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)