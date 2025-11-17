Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai [Image 11 of 11]

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    Senior Airman Luther Vue, an aircrew flight equipment specialist assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, hangs up a g-suit at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 20, 2025. The team performs around the world to showcase the capabilities of the United States’ most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

