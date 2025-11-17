F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Luther Vue, an aircrew flight equipment specialist assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, hangs up a g-suit at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 20, 2025. The team performs around the world to showcase the capabilities of the United States’ most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)