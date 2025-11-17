F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, pilot for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 20, 2025. The team performs around the world to showcase the capabilities of the United States’ most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)