    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai [Image 10 of 11]

    F-35A Demonstration Team performs at Dubai

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie "Mach" Kluesner, pilot for the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 20, 2025. The team performs around the world to showcase the capabilities of the United States’ most advanced fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9399655
    VIRIN: 251120-F-KY209-1013
    Resolution: 2257x1806
    Size: 625.34 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE
    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

