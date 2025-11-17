NAVSUP BSC | Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251118-N-QL632-1006



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(November 18, 2025)



Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and retired Lt. Col. Hal Gobin, information technology specialist (policy and plans), NAVSUP BSC, participate in a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy and the Marine Corps onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, November 18. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)