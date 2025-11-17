Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    251118-N-QL632-1011

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (November 18, 2025)

    Lt. j.g. Christopher San Miguel and Lt. j.g. Ali Barage, project officers assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), serve cake during a Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, November 18. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.

    U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Vitaliy Rusavskiy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

