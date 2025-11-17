NAVSUP BSC | Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251118-N-QL632-1011



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(November 18, 2025)



Lt. j.g. Christopher San Miguel and Lt. j.g. Ali Barage, project officers assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), serve cake during a Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday celebration onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, November 18. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and delivers information technology and management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of War, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)