251113-N-YO707-1272
U.S. Navy Ensign Keiran Moss shows an Indian Navy Officer different watch stations in the bridge during Malabar 25 in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2025. Malabar 25 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9399328
|VIRIN:
|251113-N-YO707-1272
|Resolution:
|2699x1799
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FTZ participates in Malabar 25 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan and US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025
No keywords found.