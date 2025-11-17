Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTZ participates in Malabar 25

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251113-N-YO707-1217

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commander of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), uses an internal voice communication system during Malabar 25 in Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13, 2025. Malabar 25 is a combined field training exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy. The exercise is designed to support achievement of strategic objectives by strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and promoting interoperability in the conduct of complex warfighting operations. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

