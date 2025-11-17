431st ERS trains Osan on MQ-9 recovery operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Zygmunt, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, left, briefs about the shear pin from an MQ-9 Reaper tow-bar at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 2, 2025. Following the activation of the 431st ERS at Kunsan Air Base, members of Osan’s maintenance community were trained in MQ-9 recovery operations, preparing them for potential landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)