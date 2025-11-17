Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    431st ERS trains Osan on MQ-9 recovery operations [Image 3 of 5]

    431st ERS trains Osan on MQ-9 recovery operations

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Salvador Jaladoni, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron dedicated crew chief, right, briefs about the use of an MQ-9 Reaper tow-bar at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 2, 2025. Following the activation of the 431st ERS at Kunsan Air Base, members of Osan’s maintenance community were trained in MQ-9 recovery operations, preparing them for potential landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    51st Fighter Wing
