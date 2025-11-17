Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Warrior Fest

    Operation Warrior Fest

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Minsung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Warrior Food Pantry staff gather outside the Warrior Food Pantry during a Food Pantry Giveaway event on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025. The Warrior Food Pantry is intended to support 2d Infantry Division Soldiers and families in need of assistance. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9399231
    VIRIN: 251118-A-AT874-1010
    Resolution: 5932x3955
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Operation Warrior Fest [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Minsung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Secondtonone #FightTonight #KatchiKapshida #ROKUSAlliance

