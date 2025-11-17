Operation Warrior Fest

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Johnston, chaplain of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepares food supplies at the Warrior Food Pantry on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025. The Warrior Food Pantry is intended to support 2d Infantry Division Soldiers and families in need of assistance. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 01:49
|Photo ID:
|9399230
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-AT874-1009
|Resolution:
|5150x3433
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
