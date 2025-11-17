Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Warrior Fest [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Warrior Fest

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Minsung Kim 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Johnston, chaplain of the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division prepares food supplies at the Warrior Food Pantry on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2025. The Warrior Food Pantry is intended to support 2d Infantry Division Soldiers and families in need of assistance. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minsung Kim, 2d Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9399230
    VIRIN: 251118-A-AT874-1009
    Resolution: 5150x3433
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warrior Fest [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Minsung Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Warrior Fest
    Operation Warrior Fest
    Operation Warrior Fest
    Operation Warrior Fest
    Operation Warrior Fest
    Operation Warrior Fest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Secondtonone #FightTonight #KatchiKapshida #ROKUSAlliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download