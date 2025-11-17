Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Chapel Distributes Turkeys to Sailors [Image 3 of 5]

    NBG Chapel Distributes Turkeys to Sailors

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Valerie Lynn Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) – The U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Chapel distributed turkeys to Sailors during a Holiday Turkey Giveaway at the NBG Chapel, Nov. 20. This year NBG chaplains reached out to tenant command leadership, where respective leadership submitted names of Sailors who were interested in turkeys, including the various Chief Petty Officer and First Class Petty Officer associations that will be making meals for Sailors on Thanksgiving.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9398997
    VIRIN: 251120-N-VV159-1025
    Resolution: 4394x3068
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, NBG Chapel Distributes Turkeys to Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thanksgiving

