NBG Chapel Distributes Turkeys to Sailors

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) – The U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Chapel distributed turkeys to Sailors during a Holiday Turkey Giveaway at the NBG Chapel, Nov. 20. This year NBG chaplains reached out to tenant command leadership, where respective leadership submitted names of Sailors who were interested in turkeys, including the various Chief Petty Officer and First Class Petty Officer associations that will be making meals for Sailors on Thanksgiving.
