    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo in Section 57 [Image 40 of 46]

    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo in Section 57

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), and the Caisson Detachment conduct full military funeral honors with escort for U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo in Section 57 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 19, 2025.

    Verardo served in the 82nd Airborne Division as an infantryman and paratrooper. In April 2010, Verardo was wounded in two IED attacks while serving in Afghanistan which resulted in him becoming one of the most catastrophically wounded soldiers of the Global War on Terror. Verardo underwent more than 100 surgeries because of his injuries from these attacks. Despite this, Verardo lived for another 15 years and became a staunch advocate for wounded veterans. On Aug. 26, 2025, Verardo passed due to complications from his 2010 injuries. His military awards include the Purple Heart w/ oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal. His wife, Sarah Verardo, received the U.S. flag from her husband’s funeral service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9398569
    VIRIN: 251119-A-IW468-5874
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo in Section 57 [Image 46 of 46], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

