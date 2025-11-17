Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Divers and EOD Technicians Attend Maintenance Course [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Divers and EOD Technicians Attend Maintenance Course

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    Two Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians learn how to properly conduct preventative maintenance on MK-16 MOD 1 rebreathers during a class with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 on Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California, Nov. 17, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, EODTEU 1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:43
    Photo ID: 9397597
    VIRIN: 251119-N-VX022-2043
    Resolution: 6701x3769
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: US
    EODTEU-1
    MK-16
    Rebreathers
    Training
    Maintenance
    Divers

