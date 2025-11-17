Navy Divers and EOD Technicians Attend Maintenance Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Navy Diver with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 instructs Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians in preventative maintenance for MK-16 MOD 1 rebreathers on Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, California, Nov. 17, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, EODTEU 1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)