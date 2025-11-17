NBGL Brass Quintet Solomon Elementary Veterans Day Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251114-N-XH712-1002 CHICAGO, IL (November 14, 2025) In recognition of Veterans Day, the Brass Ambassadors performed for students and faculty at Solomon Elementary School. The event conneceted students and faculty with sailors through the power of music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)