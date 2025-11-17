251114-N-XH712-1002 CHICAGO, IL (November 14, 2025) In recognition of Veterans Day, the Brass Ambassadors performed for students and faculty at Solomon Elementary School. The event conneceted students and faculty with sailors through the power of music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9397584
|VIRIN:
|251114-N-XH712-1002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBGL Brass Quintet Solomon Elementary Veterans Day Performance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Josh Johnian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.