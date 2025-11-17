Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBGL Brass Quintet Solomon Elementary Veterans Day Performance [Image 1 of 2]

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    251114-N-XH712-1001 CHICAGO, IL (November 14, 2025) In recognition of Veterans Day, the Brass Ambassadors performed for students and faculty at Solomon Elementary School. The event conneceted students and faculty with sailors through the power of music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)

    TAGS

    Brass Quintet
    Navy
    Music
    Veterans
    Outreach
    Chicago

