Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kevin Lupu, from Warren, Michigan, assigned to the Supply Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares lunch during the grand opening of the aft galley, Oct. 22, 2025. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9397572
|VIRIN:
|251022-N-CO784-1192
|Resolution:
|5085x3632
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CVN 79 Galley Opens for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
