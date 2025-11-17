CVN 79 Galley Opens for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 1st Class Kevin Lupu, from Warren, Michigan, assigned to the Supply Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares lunch during the grand opening of the aft galley, Oct. 22, 2025. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)