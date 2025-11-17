Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVN 79 Galley Opens for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner [Image 12 of 13]

    CVN 79 Galley Opens for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Air Traffic Controlman Airman Apprentice Hunter Keel, from Chesterfield, Michigan, assigned to the Operations Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), showcases his tray of food on the aft mess deck during the grand opening of the aft galley, Oct. 22, 2025. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Specialist Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9397558
    VIRIN: 251022-N-CO784-1320
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
