CVN 79 Galley Opens for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Air Traffic Controlman Airman Apprentice Hunter Keel, from Chesterfield, Michigan, assigned to the Operations Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), showcases his tray of food on the aft mess deck during the grand opening of the aft galley, Oct. 22, 2025. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Specialist Nolan Pennington)