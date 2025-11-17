Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is repairing the Buffalo South Breakwater, a crucial structure for navigation in Buffalo Harbor, which was severely damaged by winter weather in 2022 and 2023, Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. This repair work is vital for ensuring safe harbor access for commercial ships, while also protecting recreational sites like Buffalo Harbor State Park and Gallagher Beach from the harsh waves and weather of the Great Lakes (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).