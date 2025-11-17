Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is repairing the Buffalo South Breakwater, a crucial structure for navigation in Buffalo Harbor, which was severely damaged by winter weather in 2022 and 2023, Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. This repair work is vital for ensuring safe harbor access for commercial ships, while also protecting recreational sites like Buffalo Harbor State Park and Gallagher Beach from the harsh waves and weather of the Great Lakes (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9397100
    VIRIN: 251110-A-FB511-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes [Image 6 of 6], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes
    Rebuilding Buffalo's South Breakwater: Protecting Commerce and Recreation on the Great Lakes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers Working on Critical Repairs to Buffalo Breakwater

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Breakwater
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo South Breakwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download