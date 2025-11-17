Rear Adm. Huffman visits Navy Supply Corps School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), visited the Navy Supply Corps School on Nov. 18, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island, and spoke with an old shipmate from nearly two decades ago, LT Adam Jerasa (right), who is currently an instructor at the schoolhouse. The tour included classrooms and the galley and ship’s store mockups. Rear Adm. Huffman’s walk-through was part of a larger comprehensive base tour, with visits to NAVSTA Newport’s stellar training programs, including Officer Training Command Newport, Surface Warfare Schools Command, the Naval Chaplaincy School, Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, the Senior Enlisted Academy, and CSS.