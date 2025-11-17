Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Huffman visits Navy Supply Corps School [Image 3 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Huffman visits Navy Supply Corps School

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), visited the Navy Supply Corps School on Nov. 18, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island, and spoke with an old shipmate from nearly two decades ago, LT Adam Jerasa (right), who is currently an instructor at the schoolhouse. The tour included classrooms and the galley and ship’s store mockups. Rear Adm. Huffman’s walk-through was part of a larger comprehensive base tour, with visits to NAVSTA Newport’s stellar training programs, including Officer Training Command Newport, Surface Warfare Schools Command, the Naval Chaplaincy School, Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, the Senior Enlisted Academy, and CSS.

