    Rear Adm. Huffman visits Navy Supply Corps School [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Huffman visits Navy Supply Corps School

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), enjoyed a visit to the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, on Nov. 18, 2025, and learned about the changes to BQC curriculum that the schoolhouse is rolling out to create supply officers who are ready for sea.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9397090
    VIRIN: 251118-N-JF993-7437
    Resolution: 2922x2922
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Newport
    Navy Supply Corps School
    NSCS
    NETC

