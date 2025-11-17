251113-N-JM579-1028 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 13, 2025) Sailors direct and help the pilot come aboard during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Nov. 13, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 07:10
|Photo ID:
|9397047
|VIRIN:
|251113-N-JM579-1028
|Resolution:
|3452x5178
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor evolution with USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.