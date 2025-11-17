Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor evolution with USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 3 of 6]

    Sea and Anchor evolution with USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251113-N-JM579-1093 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 13, 2025) Sailors stand by their lines while Fire Controlman Aegis 3rd Class Nickolus Kistner throws the heaving ball to the peir during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Nov. 13, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

