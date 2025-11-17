Sea and Anchor evolution with USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251113-N-JM579-1093 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 13, 2025) Sailors stand by their lines while Fire Controlman Aegis 3rd Class Nickolus Kistner throws the heaving ball to the peir during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Nov. 13, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)