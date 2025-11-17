Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2 GSAB Bambi Bucket Operations During Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 3]

    3-2 GSAB Bambi Bucket Operations During Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct Bambi Bucket operations during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training enhances pilot precision, strengthens crew coordination, and ensures aviation units are prepared to conduct aerial firefighting and emergency response missions in support of civil authorities and joint operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

