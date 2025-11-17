3-2 GSAB Bambi Bucket Operations During Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct Bambi Bucket operations during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training enhances pilot precision, strengthens crew coordination, and ensures aviation units are prepared to conduct aerial firefighting and emergency response missions in support of civil authorities and joint operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)