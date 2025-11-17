Armed Forces of the Philippines, Tiyan High School JROTC and member of the Guam National Guard takes a group photo in Tamuning, Guam, Nov. 13, 2025. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9396767
|VIRIN:
|251111-Z-XS820-7534
|Resolution:
|3224x2149
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.