Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School

    GUAM

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Armed Forces of the Philippines, Tiyan High School JROTC and member of the Guam National Guard takes a group photo in Tamuning, Guam, Nov. 13, 2025. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 23:42
    Photo ID: 9396767
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-XS820-7534
    Resolution: 3224x2149
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School
    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits University of Guam
    Armed Forces of the Philippines meets with Philippine Consulate General
    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits University of Guam
    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Tiyan High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download