Armed Forces of the Philippines meets with Philippine Consulate General

Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippines Consulate General and member of the Guam National Guard takes a group photo in Tamuning, Guam, Nov. 13, 2025. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9396755
|VIRIN:
|251112-Z-XS820-3369
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
