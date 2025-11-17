Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 6]

    2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct live-fire training during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025. The training builds weapons proficiency, enhances crew coordination and ensures Soldiers' readiness when supporting aviation operations in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Park GeonWoo)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 9396759
    VIRIN: 251027-O-A1109-1018
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, 2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

