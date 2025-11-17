2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct live-fire training during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025. The training builds weapons proficiency, enhances crew coordination and ensures Soldiers' readiness when supporting aviation operations in any environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Park GeonWoo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 23:38
|Photo ID:
|9396757
|VIRIN:
|251027-O-A1109-1017
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
